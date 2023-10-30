Ron Rivera’s Commanders still can’t turn potential into results

Commanders Coach Ron Rivera and quarterback Sam Howell watch fourth-quarter action during Sunday's loss to the Eagles. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)In July 2020, during his first day of training camp with the Washington Commanders, Coach Ron Rivera was asked if the defensive line, with five first-round draft picks, could be elite. He noted the players were young and that they had to learn a new scheme, and he tempered his enthusiasm with a word that has come to define his tenure.

More so than anything else, “potential” has described Rivera’s teams. This season was supposed to be about fixing the roster’s weaknesses and fortifying strengths to build around a promising young quarterback. It was supposed to be aboutincluded bright spots (such as growth by quarterback Sam Howell) overshadowed by letdowns — some surprising (big drops by star receivers) and others all too familiar (blown coverage by the secondary).

That might be the best summation so far of the Rivera era. Every year, Washington overcomes a slow start with a midseason surge, but it flinches down the stretch. In 2021 and 2022, even though the team put itself in playoff position, it went winless in four straight games to be eliminated before a meaningless victory in Week 18. It’s hard,In the locker room Sunday, there were no outbursts, no tears, no cursing. It was quiet, the players seemingly seething or sullen. headtopics.com

Some veterans, including McLaurin, were less sunny. Perhaps they have been hardened by time or, specifically for McLaurin, by the rare circumstance of being part of the problem. He said no matter how much progress the team shows, it doesn’t matter unless it’s consistent and sustained over four quarters.

“It’s still going to come down to critical plays in the NFL,” he added. “The teams that figure out how to make those plays win those games.”

