Ron Gronkowski makes stance clear on men in women’s sports: ‘There’s really no argument’

Last month, NFL great Rob Gronkowski was asked, point-blank, 'Should men be allowed to play women’s sports?' Gronkowski was walking through the U.S. Capitol when a Daily Caller reporter asked the former tight end the question. The four-time Super Bowl champion shook his head for an emphatic no and remained silent. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.

It’s just as simple as that, man. There’s really no argument. There should really be no conversation about it. AARON RODGERS 'LOVED EVERY MINUTE' OF JETS WIN OVER BRONCOS AFTER SEAN PAYTON'S 'HORSES---' COMMENTS 'How it’s been is how it should be. Men play men’s sports, women play women’s sports. It’s as simple as that.

