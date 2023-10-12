Ron DeSantis prepares to pour millions into Iowa ad campaign

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign is making its first move in the Iowa air wars, with a $2 million ad buy in the state starting in mid-November and running through the night of the caucuses Jan. 15. The move will make the campaign the first to reserve airtime in Iowa through the caucuses — and it underlines how important the state is to DeSantis’ presidential hopes.

” Already, the DeSantis campaign feels it is succeeding in goading Trump into a fight in Iowa, noting the former president’s increased recent presence in the Hawkeye State and his super PAC’s spending — about $5 million so far this cycle.

Read more:

NBCNews »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Ron DeSantis announces new sanctions, bans on Iranian businesses in Florida amid war in IsraelFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Israel to respond forcefully to Hamas' assault, announcing new sanctions on Iran and banning Iranian business in Florida.

South Carolina Republicans warn DeSantis over Iowa focus: 'We cannot be ignored'Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sits down with Shannon Bream to discuss political theatre among House Republicans, challenges to social media censorship legislation in Florida and cultural topics that have defined his administration.

Donald Trump Predicts Ron DeSantis Will Soon Depart Presidential RaceSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Ron DeSantis says GOP doomed if election is all about TrumpGov. Ron DeSantis of Florida is issuing a warning to Republicans that they will lose if the 2024 election is a referendum on former President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump Celebrates Ron DeSantis' 'Soon' Demise'After having single handidly gotten him elected Governor, with no thanks or glory, it has been a beautiful thing to watch,' Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Ron DeSantis to file for New Hampshire primary ThursdaySeveral other GOP presidential candidates will also be filing in the same timeframe in New Hampshire, the state that will hold the first Republican presidential primary next year.