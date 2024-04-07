Ron DeSantis courts donors, ignores Trump at Florida retreat

Ron DeSantis is making nice with his most loyal donors and, at least over the weekend, ignored Donald Trump. During a retreat in South Florida for the governor’s donors that featured golf, cigars and spa time, and little mention of the Republican Party’s presumptive nominee, DeSantis thanked and wooed the people who most avidly supported his presidential run .

Part of the weekend was also to brainstorm how he could keep Florida front and center in the conservative movement with more than 2 and a half years left as governor. Robert Salvador, a DeSantis donor, recalled the governor’s team “said, probably 10 different times, that we still have three years here to do all this. We have three years to make this a beacon of freedom and keep it a beacon of freedo

