Ron DeSantis blisters Trump’s GOP debate absence: ‘Missing in action’

“[Trump] should be on this stage tonight. He owes it to you to defend his record, where they added $7.8 trillion to the debt that sets the stage for the inflation that we have,” DeSanti… “Where’s Joe Biden? He’s completely missing an action from leadership, and you know who else is missing an action:,” DeSantis chided. DeSantis’ dig at Trump came during a riff on the looming government shutdown fight raging in Washington, DC.

For months in the run-up to the 2024 campaign, DeSantis had been somewhat restrained in the face of Trump’s steady stream of slings and arrows his way. But on Wednesday, the governor took the gloves off a bit.

“[Trump] should be on this stage tonight. He owes it to you to defend his record, where they added $7.8 trillion to the debt that sets the stage for the inflation that we have,” DeSantis said. The Florida governor crowed about how he ran budget surpluses in the Sunshine State, vetoed “wasteful spending” and “paid down over 25% of our state debt.” headtopics.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis latched onto former President Donald Trump’s debate absence Wednesday evening, saying he’s “missing in action.”Trump skipped the second GOP debate like he did the first, citing his overwhelming lead in the polls.

Read more:

nypost »

DeSantis earns center podium at second GOP debate, flanked by Haley and RamaswamyGov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) will take center stage once again.

Ron DeSantis, Gavin Newsom Agree to Debate on Fox NewsRepublican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California have agreed to a televised debate in November, Fox News announced Monday.

Ron DeSantis put on spot over poor poll resultsDeSantis warned Republicans will 'lose' again in 2024 if they follow the 'same playbook' as in the last three election cycles.

Gov. Ron DeSantis to Newsmax: Polls Push to Get Trump In, Biden OutThe Washington Post/ABC News released a poll showing former President Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden by 10 points, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspects that is effectively a narrative-driven poll result.

DeSantis standing center stage between Haley and Ramaswamy at 2nd GOP presidential debateFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis will stand center stage at Wednesday night's second GOP presidential nomination debate, according to a lineup released Tu...

DeSantis standing center stage between Haley and Ramaswamy at 2nd GOP presidential debateFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be center stage at Wednesday's Republican presidential nomination debate, with Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy at his sides

latched onto former President Donald Trump’s debate absence Wednesday evening.

“Where’s Joe Biden? He’s completely missing an action from leadership, and you know who else is missing an action:,” DeSantis chided.

DeSantis’ dig at Trump came during a riff on the looming government shutdown fight raging in Washington, DC.

For months in the run-up to the 2024 campaign, DeSantis had been somewhat restrained in the face of Trump’s steady stream of slings and arrows his way.

But on Wednesday, the governor took the gloves off a bit.

“[Trump] should be on this stage tonight. He owes it to you to defend his record, where they added $7.8 trillion to the debt that sets the stage for the inflation that we have,” DeSantis said.

The Florida governor crowed about how he ran budget surpluses in the Sunshine State, vetoed “wasteful spending” and “paid down over 25% of our state debt.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis latched onto former President Donald Trump’s debate absence Wednesday evening, saying he’s “missing in action.”Trump skipped the second GOP debate like he did the first, citing his overwhelming lead in the polls.

The 77-year-old former president has a 42.2 percentage point edge over DeSantis, his closest rival,.

Given his second place standing in the polls, DeSantis stood in the center of the stage at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif.

“Where’s Joe Biden? He’s completely missing an action from leadership, and you know who else is missing an action: Donald Trump,” DeSantis chided.DeSantis also blamed politicians in Washington for the shutdown row.

“People in Washington are shutting down the American dream with their reckless behavior. They borrowed, they printed they spent and now you’re paying more for everything,” he said.