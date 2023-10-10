Ron DeSantis announces new sanctions, bans on Iranian businesses in Florida amid war in Israel

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Tuesday a wave of new proposed policies demonstrating his administration's solidarity with Israel amid its war against Hamas terrorists. DeSantis made the announcement during a news conference at the Shul of Bal Harbour synagogue in Florida.

'And so we are going to roll out for the next legislative session a proposal to increase Florida sanctions on Iran and to block Iranian business in our state.' HAMAS ATTACK ON ISRAEL ROCKS 2024 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN, ALTERING THE POLITICAL CONVERSATION 'We should use all available avenues to choke off money going to the Iranian regime,' he added.

