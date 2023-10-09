Rome MIA Market Director Previews 2023 Edition, Technology Focus

Rome’s MIA Market has become one of the most important events on the schedule of International producers and developers.

Aside from its market-oriented aspect, MIA aims to be, first and foremost, a place where the most influential people in the audiovisual sector can meet.

