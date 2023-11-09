Roman and Williams Guild Introduces Immersive Cocktail Experience

Last week, design team Roman and Williams debuted yet another super-special immersive experience in their New York City store, Roman and Williams Guild. After unveiling La Mercerie in 2018, the popular French restaurant where you can purchase the dishware after dining on it, the just-opened Guild Bar offers a craft cocktail and Champagne experience where drinks are poured into some of the most spectacular and rare glassware you can drink out of—and then purchase.

When Roman and Williams founders Stephen Alesch and Robin Standefer opened the Soho store and restaurant in 2018, the idea was always to give people a way to be able to test out the serveware before buying. "What we discovered over the past five years is that people like to eat and shop and drink and shop in the store, and the concept for the restaurant was always that the dishware you ate off you could bring home," says Standefer. "It was something that was fun, but it's also connected to the Guild being like a home. And that was always sort of a fundamental guiding principle of the whole plac





