Roma’s problems increase with 4-1 loss at promoted Genoa in Serie A

Roma’s problems have increased after it was humiliated 4-1 at promoted Genoa in Serie A. Mateo Retegui scored again for Genoa and there were also goals for Albert Guðmundsson, Morten Thorsby and Junior Messias. Roma’s Morten Thorsby, center, celebrates scoring with teammates during the Serie A soccer match between Genoa and Roma at Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Italy, Thursday Sept. 28, 2023.
