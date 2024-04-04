Roma Downey Finds Faith in Difficult Times

Roma Downey turned to God during one of the most painful moments of her life. As a child, the former 'Touched By an Angel' star’s mother died of a heart attack . 'My mother died when I was just a little girl,' the 63-year-old told Fox News Digital. 'I was only 10. And I can honestly say if we hadn’t had our faith to support us and our church community to surround us … life brought us to our knees. 'MARRIED...

WITH CHILDREN' STAR TED MCGINLEY ADMITS ONE OF HIS 'LARGEST FAULTS IN LIFE' 'But while we were down there, we prayed,' the actress shared. 'We prayed for strength, we prayed for understanding, we prayed for comfort. And the Lord provided. central to who I am and in my work.' Downey is starring in the faith-based series 'The Baxters' on Amazon Prime. It explores how a family turns to God during tough times. It features Kathie Lee Gifford, her daughter Cassidy Gifford and Ted McGinley of 'Married… With Children' fam

Roma Downey Faith Touched By An Angel Mother's Death Heart Attack The Baxters Amazon Prime

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Robert Downey Jr., Robert Downey Jr., and Robert Downey Jr. get funky in new Sympathizer trailerSpycraft is a little more than Groucho glasses, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some grouchy glasses in the trailer

Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »

Roma Downey turned to faith after childhood tragedy: 'Life brought us to our knees'Roma Downey spoke with Fox News Digital about how her faith carried her through difficult moments in her childhood, and how her new show, 'The Baxters,' came to be.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey’s Relationship TimelineRobert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey have two kids and their own production company. See the full story of their relationship, including how they met and when they got married.

Source: InStyle - 🏆 103. / 63 Read more »

Israeli soldier gravely injured in Oct. 7 terror attack finds new faith, offers hope to othersAn Israeli Defense Force (IDF) soldier talked to Fox News Digital about how he survived the Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack on Israel — and how his faith is strong as he shares hope with others.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Ted McGinley Comforts Roma Downey in 'The Baxters' Sneak Peek [Exclusive]Ryan O&039;Rourke is a Senior News Writer at Collider with a specific interest in all things adult animation, video game adaptations, and the work of Mike Flanagan. He is also an experienced baseball writer with five years of articles between multiple outlets, most notably FanSided&039;s CubbiesCrib.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

The Baxters Interview: Ted McGinley on Being a Dad & Working With Roma DowneyComingSoon Editor-in-Chief Tyler Treese spoke with The Baxters star Ted McGinley about the family drama series.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »