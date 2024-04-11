Rollover Vehicle Accident Causes Delays on I-5 in Federal Way

A rollover vehicle accident caused significant backups and delays on Interstate 5 (I-5) north in Federal Way . The collision blocked lanes on I-5 north near 272nd Street in Federal Way , but all lanes have now reopened. Tow trucks have arrived at the scene and the vehicles involved have been turned upright, but crews are still working to clean up the area. There were no serious injuries reported in the accident. Use alternate routes as the cleanup process will take some time.

The HOV and left lane are currently the only lanes open

Rollover Vehicle Accident Delays Interstate 5 Federal Way Lanes Cleanup

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Mynorthwest / 🏆 438. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Large Military Vehicle Overturns, Blocks Lanes on I-5 in Federal WayA large military vehicle overturned on Wednesday, causing a blockage on I-5 in Federal Way. No serious injuries reported. Traffic backup reported in the area.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

U.S. New Vehicle Sales Rise, Electric Vehicle Growth SlowsNew vehicle sales in the U.S. increased by nearly 5% in the first quarter, despite high interest rates. However, the growth of electric vehicle sales slowed down due to concerns about limited range and availability. Automakers had to reduce prices as inventory levels rose, resulting in the largest decline in average sales price for the month of March. Discounts and lease deals were also more prevalent in March compared to the previous year.

Source: KING5Seattle - 🏆 457. / 53 Read more »

'Victory for Cleaner Air' as Federal Court Upholds California Vehicle Emissions StandardsJulia Conley is a staff writer for Common Dreams.

Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »

Federal Way police patrol vehicle stolen after foot chase, dumped in AuburnA Federal Way Police Department patrol vehicle was stolen and dumped in Auburn Tuesday morning.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

Houston crime: Man pleads guilty to assault of federal officer after damaging federal courthouseA 37-year-old Houston resident pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal officer after damaging two downtown buildings with a metal pole, facing up to 20 years in federal prison, as announced by U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

Disabled Air Force Veteran wants his 'dream car' back after it was stolenThe owner of the vehicle has been working with Live Oak PD to find his vehicle.

Source: KENS5 - 🏆 608. / 51 Read more »