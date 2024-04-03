Rollover Crash in Northern Arizona Leaves Three Dead

A rollover crash in northern Arizona leaves three people, including an infant and teenager, dead. The crash occurred on eastbound Interstate 40 near Winslow. The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.

