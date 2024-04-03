Rolling Stone and Jack Daniel's Partner for Musicians on Musicians Latino Series

Rolling Stone and Jack Daniel's have partnered for the first ever Musicians on Musicians Latino series as part of the Jack Daniel's Presenta initiative. The series aims to celebrate Latin music and elevate the voices of today's Latin artists.

The final installment of the series featured rapper Myke Towers and DJ/producer Ovy on the Drums, and was hosted in New York City by Rolling Stone Senior Music Editor, Julyssa Lopez.

