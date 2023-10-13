Rolex debuts the Perpetual 1908, its first new collection in a decade

Indy NXT driver Jamie Chadwick speeds into racing historyThe iconic watchmaker’s Datejust, Submariner, Daytona, and other styles are timeless, contemporary heirlooms, often passed down through generations. But technically speaking, these ever-popular models are not considered dress watches.

Enter the Perpetual 1908, Rolex’s latest dress watch and the brand’s first new collection in over a decade. Named for the year founder Hans Wilsdorf first registered the brand in Switzerland, it debuted on the wrist of tennis great Roger Federer on the Met Gala red carpet earlier this year.

That rotor is at the heart of every modern automatic winding mechanism to this day.) A close look at the face of the Perpetual 1908 reveals that the sans-serif font of the numbers 12, 3, and 9 were clearly inspired by the 1930s Oyster. headtopics.com

The dial is available in white or matte black, with a domed and virtually scratch-proof sapphire crystal that’s guaranteed waterproof to 165 feet. It’s equipped with Calibre 7140, a completely new self-winding movement (unveiled by Rolex earlier this year), which allows the time to be displayed via two central hands and a small seconds hand at 6 o’clock.

All this, plus a power reserve of approximately 66 hours, makes one wonder if perhaps die-hard fans of the brand’s iconic sports watches may embrace the1908 as their daily go-to.

