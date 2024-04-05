Roku's Patent Application Describes Showing Ads When Users Pause Third-Party Hardware and Software

As a company that wants to make money, Roku wants you to watch as many ads as possible. That’s not currently possible when you exit Roku ’s streaming player and do something like play a game on the Nintendo Switch or watch a show on your Apple TV. But if the company gets its way, this may cease to be a problem one day, at least for people who use Roku TVs.

Roku describes its idea in a patent application, which largely flew under the radar when it was filed in November, and was recently spotted by the streaming newsletter Lowpass. In the application, Roku describes a system that’s able to detect when users pause third-party hardware and software and show them ads during that time. According to the company, its new system works via an HDMI connection. This suggests that it’s designed to target users who play video games or watch content from other streaming services on their Roku TVs

Roku Patent Application Ads Third-Party Hardware Software HDMI Connection Streaming Services Video Games

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Gizmodo / 🏆 556. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Microsoft patent application suggests a true foldable phone is coming with a thin form factor, moreAlan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Patent application reveals possible new Apple Maps featuresAlan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Roku Notifies Users of Account Breach by HackersRoku sent out a notification to over 15,000 users informing them about their accounts being breached by hackers. The hackers likely obtained user data from other breaches and used leaked username and password combinations to access Roku accounts. Roku took measures to protect its users' sensitive information and refunded unauthorized charges.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

Roku Terms of Service Update Locks Users’ TVs Until They AgreeSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Hackers Steal Data from Thousands of Roku UsersHackers have stolen data from at least 15,363 Roku users, including credit card information, passwords and more. Roku officials state that hackers used information from third-party sources to break into accounts and sold user data for $0.50 per account. Steps to ensure safety are advised.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Is your Roku safe? Massive data breach exposes thousands of accountsHackers used third-party information to break into Roku accounts, according to the streaming company. Roku says it has secured affected accounts.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »