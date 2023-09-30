Rogers accounts for 4 touchdowns, North Texas defeats Abilene Christian 45-31

Chandler Rogers threw for three touchdowns, ran for another and North Texas raced to a 45-31 win over Abilene Christian. Rogers was 23-of-36 passing for 321 yards. Ward and Johnson reached the end zone for the second time each in the third quarter while Taylor finished a three-touchdown night for the Wildcats on receptions of 23 and 14 yards.

While Johnson found the end zone, Ayo Adeyi ran for 110 yards for the Mean Green (2-2). Maclin had two catches for 110 yards. North Texas ended up with 530 yards.

