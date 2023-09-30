Rogers accounts for 4 touchdowns, North Texas defeats Abilene Christian 45-31

Chandler Rogers threw for three touchdowns, ran for another and North Texas raced to a 45-31 win over Abilene Christian. Rogers was 23-of-36 passing for 321 yards. Ward and Johnson reached the end zone for the second time each in the third quarter while Taylor finished a three-touchdown night for the Wildcats on receptions of 23 and 14 yards.
While Johnson found the end zone, Ayo Adeyi ran for 110 yards for the Mean Green (2-2). Maclin had two catches for 110 yards. North Texas ended up with 530 yards.
New $2 million Texas Roadhouse to open in this North Texas town minutes from Fort WorthKentucky-based Texas Roadhouse opened its first restaurant in Indiana in 1993.
Feds offer $15,000 reward for tips in the drive-by killing of a North Texas toddlerThe ATF is offering a $15,000 reward for info leading to arrests in the fatal drive-by shooting of 2-year-old Zyah Lacy.
P!nk postpones North Texas show at Globe Life Field due to ‘bad sinus infection’“You know I do everything in my power to never miss a show,” the singer said in the post. She also said the rescheduled concert in November will be a “phenomenal performance.”