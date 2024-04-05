Rocky Start for U.S. Equities in Q2

The second quarter for U.S. equities is off to a rocky start . Is this the beginning of a pullback or just simply a bump in the road in this new bull market ? The S & P 500 is up over 21% in the last five months, this parabolic move higher urges me to establish a hedge. I seek to protect profits and capitalize if the S & P 500 decides to reverse course and test the will of the bulls short-term.

SPY 1Y mountain SPDR S & P 500 Trust (SPY) The S & P 500 is coming off a 10% gain for the first quarter, its best start to a year since 2019. Q1's impressive performance is in addition to the gains of 12.5% when markets saw buyers emerge last November and December. However, stocks saw volatility return this Thursday as equities stumbled in an unusual trading session with a near 2% intraday bearish reversal in the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY

