Rocky Mountain Hookers Win Fishing Tournaments and Donate Winnings to Orphanage

A crew manning a boat registered in Evergreen won the Bisbee’s Black & Blue and Los Cabos Offshore fishing tournaments in late October, beating out roughly 200 other teams to win a cash prize of over $3.6 million at one of the largest fishing events in the world. The team, named the Rocky Mountain Hookers, reeled in a 501-pound blue marlin on the second and final day of both tournaments to win the grand prize.

Immediately after receiving the check with their winnings, the team donated $100,000 to Casa Hogar de Cabo San Lucas A.C., a local orphanage for children aged 4 to 18 years old

