Rockies rally to beat Rays after McMahon's grand slam

Ryan McMahon hit a grand slam after committing an error in the ninth inning that allowed Tampa Bay to score the go-ahead run, and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the Rays 10-7 on Friday. McMahon sent the first pitch he saw from reliever Jason Adam over the right-center field fence, sparking a frenzy at a packed Coors Field , which hosted its first game of the season. After holding a 6-2 lead in the ninth, the Rockies allowed the Rays to take a 7-6 lead.

Ben Rortvedt scored the go-ahead run when McMahon hit a ground ball from third base that Kris Bryant, who is transitioning to third baseman, couldn't control. McMahon made up for his error with his first home run of the season. The Rockies secured their second win in front of 48,399 fans on a sunny afternoon

