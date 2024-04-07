Rockies Lose to Rays Despite Feltner's Strong Performance

Ryan Feltner pitched a great game for the Colorado Rockies , but their bullpen collapsed and they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays . Feltner struck out 10 batters and allowed only one run over six innings. However, the Rays scored two runs in the seventh inning and five runs in the eighth to secure the win.

