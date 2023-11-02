Rockets Get Red-Hot from Three to Beat Hornets

Washington was terrific in this one, particularly on the offensive end where he went for 23 points on 8/13 shooting, including hitting five of six from three-point land. Unfortunately for the Hornets, his efficient shooting night was wasted.The Rockets made some tough shots, but the Hornets didn't do a great job of rotating and closing out on open shooters. Quite the disappointment for a team that showed a lot of promise on that end of the floor in the first two games.

United States Headlines Read more: STARTELEGRAM »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AP: Green scores 23, VanVleet 22 as the Rockets earn 1st win of the season, beating the Hornets 128-119Jalen Green scored 23 and Fred VanVleet added 22 points and 11 assists as the Houston Rockets earned their first win of the season, 128-119 over the Charlotte Hornets. The Rockets, who dropped their first three games, led by 18 points in the first half before letting the Hornets get back in it.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕

REALGM: Hornets Exercise Third-Year Option On Mark Williams, Decline Fourth-Year Option On James BouknightHornets Exercise Third-Year Option On Mark Williams, Decline Fourth-Year Option On James Bouknight - RealGM Wiretap

Source: RealGM | Read more ⮕

COVERS: Buffalo Bulls vs Toledo Rockets Line MovementBuffalo Bulls vs Toledo Rockets

Source: Covers | Read more ⮕

COVERS: Toledo Rockets Schedule, Live Scores & ResultsStay Up-To-Date With The Latest Toledo Rockets Schedule, Live Scores, And Results For The 2023-2024 NCAAF Season!

Source: Covers | Read more ⮕

COVERS: Buffalo vs Toledo Stats & Past Results - NCAAF Game on October 31, 2023Buffalo Bulls vs Toledo Rockets

Source: Covers | Read more ⮕

BREITBARTNEWS: Rabbi Shmuley: A Wedding In Israel, in Defiance of Hamas’ RocketsSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews | Read more ⮕