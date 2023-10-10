Rockets can be normal in Gaza. This is something else.

In this prison that is Gaza, when we hear a bomb falling, we ask ourselves: “Is it my turn this time?”I live in the North Gaza city of Beit Lahia, just about two miles away from the border. Here is the scene shortly before 7 a.m. on Saturday, when normal — normal for Gaza, anyway — turned to something else.

I’m heading off to the school where I teach. The car arrives to pick me up. My 7-year-old daughter, Yaffa, is leaving to wait for her school bus. Suddenly, a rocket shoots across the sky. My wife tries to reassure me: “It’s just a test. They’re firing toward the sea.” She could be right. That sometimes happens even during “peaceful” times. But then another rocket takes off, this time definitely heading for Israel. Then more rockets, flying from all directions.What we don’t know is that dozens of militants from Gaza have infiltrated Israeli towns near the border.

We set out for a shopping center. I manage to buy some chicken and cucumbers and avocados, but dozens of people are queuing for bread, pushing and fighting. The owner shuts the doors. We decide to try somewhere else.We see a crowd marching down the street, raising the Palestinian flag and praising the fighters. headtopics.com

, about half of them children and women. That’s not anything new to us. On Monday, my aunt called to inform us that our pregnant cousin had been killed in an airstrike on a mosque bordering their house. Doaa was 33. Her father was also killed by Israel in 2004, when she was 14.

In the past 90 hours, we’ve had electricity for only seven hours, water for six. I’m afraid to leave my house to buy food for my family. I’m scared even to go to the roof to check how much water we have left in the barrels. We could run out at any time.“Don’t flush the toilet until five people have used it,” my father keeps reminding us. “Use wet wipes to clean your hands. Try not to take showers. headtopics.com

