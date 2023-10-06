Rocket perfume, anyone? A Gaza vendor sells scents in bottles shaped like rockets fired at Israel

In Gaza, a perfume vendor has found an unusual way to show his defiance of the Israeli blockade of the coastal territory. Rocket-shaped vials line the fragrant shelves of his Hijaz perfume shop in the Al-Saha market of Gaza City.

Israel and the EU consider both Hamas and Islamic Jihad — Iranian-backed organizations that oppose Israel's existence — terrorist groups. Human rights groups have accused both Israel and the militants of committing war crimes during the fighting.

Read more:

sdut »

Jim Sarbh on International-Emmy Nominated Performance in 'Rocket Boys'Indian actor Jim Sarbh has been recognized with an International Emmy best actor nomination for hit SonyLIV series 'Rocket Boys.'

Washington reusable rocket startup Stoke Space raises $100 millionStoke’s fresh backing comes weeks after the company successfully completed a low altitude flight test of its prototype “Hopper2.”

Russian strike on village kills at least 51 civilians, Ukraine saysDozens of people were inside cafe for wake when rocket hit

Amazon Launches First Project Kuiper Satellites in Bid to Challenge SpaceX’s StarlinkRocket carrying e-commerce firm’s Project Kuiper prototypes lifts off from Florida

Atlas V rocket launches Amazon's 1st 2 internet satellites to orbit (video)Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, 'Out There,' was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.