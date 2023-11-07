Rock 'n' Roll Holiday Gift Guide: Guitars, Liquor, and More

Whoever said rock ‘n’ roll is dead clearly never looked at Junior’s wish list for Santa Claus this year. Guitars are a top priority this holiday season, at least for us here at SPIN, where inspiring our readers to channel their inner Jimi Hendrix is a driving force to keep on truckin’. Shopping for a proper new ax isn’t as easy as going to Walmart and picking up some cheap Esteban acoustic that will fall apart before New Year’s.

It’s important to shop at a real music store with actual instruments, and we are presenting you with a small selection of the very best currently on the market in this special holiday gift guide. We also have liquor, gummies, effects pedals and even some equipment that can play CDs and cassettes to consider gifting to your loved ones as well. At least the fun ones!John Mayer first introduced the world to the Silver Sky model in 2018, collaborating with Paul Reed Smith on a guitar that delivers the warmth of a used guitar with the feel of a brand-new instrument. Available in three colors, the SE Silver Sky ups the ante of its predecesso





SPIN » / 🏆 258. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Sex, friends, rock ’n’ roll': Boygenius rewrites the rules of rock stardomOn the eve of a new EP, the members of Boygenius reflect on their breakthrough year, closing their tour at the Hollywood Bowl and their Grammy heroines.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Dolly Parton Records Rock Album Inspired by Love for Rock'n'RollCountry legend Dolly Parton records a rock album featuring collaborations with original artists, inspired by her love for rock'n'roll and her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Inside Boygenius' 'Real' Rock 'N' Roll Live ShowThe band’s massive live show uses no LEDs, goes all-in on visuals, and feels “like a punch in the face.”

Source: NylonMag - 🏆 697. / 51 Read more »

Elvis Presley: Everything We Know About The King Of Rock And Roll's DeathElvis Presley forever changed the landscape of popular music and his tragic passing also cemented his legacy as the King of Rock and Roll.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Ohio Players drummer James “Diamond” Williams advocates for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductionThe New Black View

Source: NYAmNews - 🏆 269. / 63 Read more »

Slowdive's rock and roll comeback is coming to SFAfter near extinction, Slowdive is playing its biggest audiences ever while making some of the most beloved and warmly received music of its storied career

Source: sfexaminer - 🏆 236. / 63 Read more »