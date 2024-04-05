Robust Job Gains in March May Impact Federal Reserve's Rate Cut Plans

March's robust job gains may push the Federal Reserve into a more cautious stance regarding potential rate cuts , with conflicting signs emerging about the labor market 's strength. After the Labor Department's nonfarm payrolls report Friday showed a robust gain of 303,000, futures market pricing indicated barely more than 50% of a chance that the Fed will start cutting in June.

A strong jobs outlook raises the potential of greater inflation pressures, meaning the central bank might not be as eager to ease policy. In recent days, the potential of a tighter Fed has been poison for stocks, though the market staged a solid relief rally Friday despite the strong payrolls data. "Another massive jobs number is making Fed rate cut forecasters hot under the collar," said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Managemen

Job Gains Federal Reserve Rate Cuts Labor Market Inflation Pressures Stock Market

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CNBC / 🏆 12. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US employers added a surprisingly robust 303,000 jobs in March in a sign of economic strengthThis is the third attempt to build a neighborhood in the area.

Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »

US employers added a surprisingly robust 303,000 jobs in March in sign of economic strengthAmerica's employers delivered another outpouring of jobs in March, adding a sizzling 303,000 workers to their payrolls and bolstering hopes that the economy can vanquish inflation without succumbing to a recession in the face of high interest rates.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Caixin survey shows China's March factory activity at its most robust in 13 monthsThe Caixin China manufacturing purchasing managers’ index was 51.1 in March — its strongest since February 2023.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Federal Reserve expected to cut rates, potentially lifting Biden's prospectsThe U.S. Federal Reserve looks on track to cut interest rates as the presidential campaign season heats up, potentially delivering President Joe Biden a boost as polls show Americans dislike his handling of the economy.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Federal Reserve’s San Antonio branch result of persistenceAfter Dallas got 1 of 12 regional offices, local business leaders kept lobbying for a second location in Texas.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

Federal Reserve Holds Interest Rates Steady, Plans to Reduce Them LaterThe Federal Reserve announced that it would maintain interest rates but plans to reduce them later this year. Inflation increased in February, and the central bank will continue to monitor economic indicators to determine when to lower rates.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »