RoboCop 2 Coming to 4K with Special Features and Interviews

RoboCop 2, the high-octane sequel to the sci-fi action classic RoboCop, is coming to 4K. Shout Factory's two-disc set will feature an all-new 4K transfer of the film as well as a passel of special features and interviews. The centerpiece of the set will be an all-new 4K transfer of the film, scanned from the original camera negative. The set will also include two audio commentaries - one by film writer Paul M.
Sammon, and another by Gary Smart, Chris Griffiths, and Eastwood Allen, the creators of the RoboCop documentary RoboDoc. Special features include a number of new and archival interviews with the cast, including Peter Weller, Dan O'Herlihy, Tom Noonan, Nancy Allen, and Galyn Görg; director Irvin Kershner; the special effects crew, including stop-motion maven Phil Tippett and puppeteer Kirk Thatcher; and more. It will also feature trailers, TV spots, and an image galler
