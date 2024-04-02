RoboCop 2 Coming to 4K with Special Features and Interviews

RoboCop 2, the high-octane sequel to the sci-fi action classic RoboCop, is coming to 4K. Shout Factory's two-disc set will feature an all-new 4K transfer of the film as well as a passel of special features and interviews. The centerpiece of the set will be an all-new 4K transfer of the film, scanned from the original camera negative. The set will also include two audio commentaries - one by film writer Paul M.

Sammon, and another by Gary Smart, Chris Griffiths, and Eastwood Allen, the creators of the RoboCop documentary RoboDoc. Special features include a number of new and archival interviews with the cast, including Peter Weller, Dan O'Herlihy, Tom Noonan, Nancy Allen, and Galyn Görg; director Irvin Kershner; the special effects crew, including stop-motion maven Phil Tippett and puppeteer Kirk Thatcher; and more. It will also feature trailers, TV spots, and an image galler

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Collider / 🏆 1. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

iPad road map features a major surprise coming in 2027 that might blow you awayAlan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Pokemon Go Teasing 'Huge, Major Features' Coming This YearWhat does Niantic have planned for Pokemon Go in 2024?

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

The Ocean’s Trilogy 4K UHD Release Date, Special Features SetInspired by and based on the 1960 heist film Ocean's 11, the three films were all directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by Ted Griffin.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

John Waters' 'Cry Baby' Gets Special-Features-Loaded 4K UHD ReleaseA cinematic obsessive with the filmic palate of a starving raccoon, Rob London will watch pretty much anything once.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

InsideEVs Special FeaturesA mix of in-depth coverage, heavy-hitting analysis, consumer advice and rove reporting for car owners, buyers and enthusiasts.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »

Churro OREO Cookies Are Coming Finally Coming BackThe Churro Oreo first debuted as a Mystery Flavor in 2019.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »