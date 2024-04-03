Roblox Faces Lawsuit Alleging Facilitation of Illegal Gambling

Roblox asked a federal judge in California to dismiss a suit from two mothers who allege the platform allowed an illegal gambling ring to prey on their children. Instead, the judge has allowed the case to proceed — though some of the claims, including RICO allegations, have been dismissed.

The company argued that the plaintiffs’ claims were barred by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which prevents any “interactive computer service” — in this case, Roblox — from being held liable for third-party content published on its platform. The court, however, held that Section 230 doesn’t apply here because Roblox isn’t being held liable for content published on its platform. It’s being accused of “facilitating transactions between minors and online casinos that enable illegal gambling, and for allegedly failing to take sufficient steps to warn minors and their parents about those casino

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



verge / 🏆 94. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oakland nursing home faces lawsuit alleging rape, neglect and fraud after 'hiding problems'A nursing home facility in East Oakland is facing a lawsuit alleging rape, elder neglect and fraud. The complaint is raising questions about one of the largest skilled-nursing home operators in the state. The victim is battling Alzheimer's and dementia. A warning, some viewers may find the story disturbing.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

Roblox Make Roblox Games To Become Rich and Famous CodesHere is how you can boost your earning!

Source: Gamepur - 🏆 277. / 63 Read more »

Judge dismisses lawsuit against city alleging it allows 'nuisances' in approach to homelessnessA judge has sided with Salt Lake City and thrown out a lawsuit by a group of residents and business owners alleging that the city had created a nuisance by not enforcing its anti-camping laws against unsheltered people.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

California joins DOJ lawsuit against Apple alleging illegal smartphone monopolyState Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta said the California-based company has been “illegally stifling innovation and competition.”

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

DOJ Hits Apple with Antitrust Lawsuit Alleging Abuse of Monopoly PowerSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

DOJ files antitrust lawsuit against Apple alleging company monopolized smartphone marketThe Justice Department's long-gestating lawsuit takes aim at Apple's biggest cash cow.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »