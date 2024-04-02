Robinson and Kanin Serve as Executive Producers on The Chair Company

Robinson and Kanin also serve as executive producers on The Chair Company, which, according to Deadline, follows a man (Robinson) who investigates a “far-reaching conspiracy” after “an embarrassing incident at work.”. Sennott also wrote and executive produced the half-hour pilot, which is about “a codependent friend group reunites, navigating how the time apart, ambition and new relationships have changed them.

” Robinson and Kanin met and became writing partners during their stints on Saturday Night Live. They went on to create Detroiters together with Sam Richardson and Joe Kelly. Detroiters premiered on Comedy Central in 2017 and ran for two seasons, with Robinson and Richardson playing the two lead characters, Sam Duvet and Tim Cramblin. Robinson and Kanin also created Netflix’s I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson together. The sketch comedy series premiered its first season in 2019, which was followed by a second season in 2021 and a third in 202

