Robin Williams' Improvisation on 'Mrs. Doubtfire' Set Resulted in 2 Million Feet of Film

Film director Christopher Columbus revealed that Robin Williams improvised so much on the set of the 1993 comedy 'Mrs. Doubtfire' that they had shot 2 million feet of film by the time the movie had wrapped.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: nypost » / 🏆 91. in US
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Mrs. Doubtfire Cast - Where Are They Now?Three decades have passed since Robin Williams charmed the world as the elderly Scottish housekeeper in Mrs. Doubtfire, which featured a great cast.
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
McFarlane Brings Back Chris O'Donnell's Robin from Batman & Robin 97'Unleash your nostalgia as McFarlane Toys is debuting their newest DC Multiverse collection, featuring the beloved characters from the 1997 film Batman & Robin! That is right, the boys are back in town as the dynamic duo is back and ready to take down Mr. Freeze once again.
Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »
Robin and the Hood: Naomie Harris, Gwendoline Christie Join New Robin Hood MovieGame of Thrones' Gwendoline Christie and James Bond's Naomie Harris join the upcoming family adventure movie, Robin and the Hood.
Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »
Robin Williams’s Former San Francisco Home Asks $25 MillionOutdoor space, exteriors in Robin Williams’ onetime San Francisco home. VIDEO: OPEN HOMES
Source: WSJ - 🏆 98. / 63 Read more »
Photos: Robin Williams’ Sea Cliff mansion in San Francisco listed for $25 millionThe San Francisco mansion of the late legendary actor and comedian Robin Williams is for sale for $25 million.
Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »
Robin Williams' whimsical San Francisco mansion lists for $25MThe late Williams purchased this Sea Cliff home in 1991, the year he left audiences in stitches in the still-famous “Hook” film.
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »