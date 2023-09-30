Robertson throws 5 TD passes as Maine gets 1st win in a 56-28 rout of Stony Brook

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Derek Robertson threw for 394 yards and five touchdowns to power Maine to a 56-28 Coastal Athletic Conference rout of winless Stony Brook on Saturday.

The Black Bears (1-4, 1-2) opened the game with four unanswered touchdowns in the first quarter and never looked back to pick up their first win. It’s the most points by Maine since the 2017 season. Robertson connected with Joe Gillette from 55-yards out and added a 41-yard strike to Montigo Moss in the final minute of the first quarter to stake Maine to the lead, then hit Gillette with a 34-yard score and Moss from 27 yards to make it 42-14 at intermission.

Moss finished with five catches for 108 yards and Gillette added four catches for 96. Maine had 512 yards of offense and three takeaways on defense.

Read more:

AP »

The Brook & the Bluff: From the Front Porch to the Ogden“I think it’s going to be high energy, harmony and a good time.'

Garfield Heights man crashes car in traffic circle after high-speed police chase in Brook ParkA Garfield Heights man, 19, led police on a high-speed vehicle chase that ended in a crash at about 2:45 a.m. Sept. 15 starting outside a Shell station.

Cole Gamble scores 4 TDs as Mountain Brook beats HooverIt’s the first win over Hoover for the Spartans since 2011.

Fire destroys Jamie Wyeth paintings, damages historic buildings, in MaineA fire has destroyed several waterfront buildings in Maine, including an art gallery with several paintings by Jamie Wyeth and an illustration by his grandfather, N.C.

Fire razes Port Clyde, Maine waterfront, destroys multiple Wyeth paintingsSeveral waterfront buildings in Port Clyde, Maine were destroyed in a fire late Wednesday, with art by Jamie and N.C. Wyeth falling victim to the blaze.

Maine East High School reacts to death of 17-year-old student; funeral informationFuneral plans were announced for Angel Mata, 17, and Maine East High School confirmed he was a student there. Mata died Sept. 25 in Niles.

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Derek Robertson threw for 394 yards and five touchdowns to power Maine to a 56-28 Coastal Athletic Conference rout of winless Stony Brook on Saturday.

The Black Bears (1-4, 1-2) opened the game with four unanswered touchdowns in the first quarter and never looked back to pick up their first win. It’s the most points by Maine since the 2017 season.

Robertson connected with Joe Gillette from 55-yards out and added a 41-yard strike to Montigo Moss in the final minute of the first quarter to stake Maine to the lead, then hit Gillette with a 34-yard score and Moss from 27 yards to make it 42-14 at intermission.

Moss finished with five catches for 108 yards and Gillette added four catches for 96. Maine had 512 yards of offense and three takeaways on defense.

Casey Case led the Seawolves (0-5, 0-4) with 22 of 37 passing for 348 yards and four touchdowns with an interception.