Robertson, Dadonov and Marchment score in 2nd period and Stars hold on to beat Flames 4-3

Robertson tied it as he got a pass from Hintz in the right circle and fired it past Markstrom at 4:35 while sending Weegar's stick flying. Dadonov put the Stars ahead just past the midpoint of the period as he got a pas from Nils Ludqvist, skated into the right circle and whipped a shot past Markstrom.

Marchment capped the scoring in the middle period as he took a pass from Matt Duchene, skated in front of Markstrom and beat the goalie to make it 4-2 with 12 seconds remaining.Zary, making his NHL debut, got the Flames on the scoreboard first as he crashed the net from the left side and knocked in the loose rebound of Chris Tanev's shot 5:28 into the game.

Dallas tied it 1-1 on a short-handed goal with 54 seconds remaining in the opening period. With Markstrom out of his net to play the puck along the end boards, the puck didn't make it out of the trapezoid and Hintz got the puck to set up Benn in front.

