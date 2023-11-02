Robertson, Dadonov and Marchment score in 2nd period and Stars hold on to beat Flames 4-3

Jamie Benn had a goal and an assist, and Roope Hintz had two assists as Dallas won its second straight and improved to 6-1-1 this season. Jake Oettinger had a season-high 43 saves — including 21 in the third period — to improve to 5-0-1.

MacKenzie Weegar had a goal and an assist, and Connor Zary and Andrew Mangiapane also scored for the Flames, who have lost six straight — all in regulation — and eight of nine. Calgary’s streak without a point is its longest since a seven-game stretch March 16-29, 2018.The NHL is trying to follow Taylor Swift’s lead by selling out MetLife Stadium multiple times

Mangaipane got a pass from Weegar in the slot and fired a shot past Oettinger at 1:57 of the second to give the Flames a 2-1 lead. Robertson tied it as he got a pass from Hintz in the right circle and fired it past Markstrom at 4:35 while sending Weegar’s stick flying.

Dadonov put the Stars ahead just past the midpoint of the period as he got a pas from Nils Ludqvist, skated into the right circle and whipped a shot past Markstrom. Marchment capped the scoring in the middle period as he took a pass from Matt Duchene, skated in front of Markstrom and beat the goalie to make it 4-2 with 12 seconds remaining.Zary, making his NHL debut, got the Flames on the scoreboard first as he crashed the net from the left side and knocked in the loose rebound of Chris Tanev’s shot 5:28 into the game.

Dallas tied it 1-1 on a short-handed goal with 54 seconds remaining in the opening period. With Markstrom out of his net to play the puck along the end boards, the puck didn’t make it out of the trapezoid and Hintz got the puck to set up Benn in front.

United States Headlines Read more: AP »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBCDFW: Duchene, Johnston and Dadonov score in 3rd as Stars beat Blue Jackets Matt Duchene, Wyatt Johnston and Evgenii Dadonov all scored in the third period and the Dallas Stars beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 on Monday night.

Source: NBCDFW | Read more ⮕

ESPN: Senators forfeit draft pick over invalidated Evgenii Dadonov tradeThe Senators must forfeit a first-round pick for the role they played in an invalidated trade involving Evgenii Dadonov.

Source: espn | Read more ⮕

COVERS: Stars vs Flames NHL Box Score - Nov 01, 2023Dallas Stars vs Calgary Flames NHL game box score for Nov 01, 2023.

Source: Covers | Read more ⮕

FOXNEWS: Florida ‘Officer of the Month’ allegedly drunkenly strangles ex, breaks into her apartment: ‘I saw stars’A Florida police officer, lauded as the 'Officer for the Month' for August, was charged with breaking into his ex-girlfriend's apartment and strangling her.

Source: FoxNews | Read more ⮕

USWEEKLY: Stars Who Love Hockey: Celebrities Who Appreciate the SportCarrie Underwood, Justin Bieber and more stars who love going to hockey games and rooting for their team — photos

Source: usweekly | Read more ⮕

WASHTIMES: Casey Toohill, James Smith-Williams prepare to start for Commanders in place of traded starsWednesday in Ashburn was defined by absence more than presence, as the Commanders held their first practice without Chase Young and Montez Sweat.

Source: WashTimes | Read more ⮕