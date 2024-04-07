Robert Wickens Hospitalized After Crash at Nürburgring

Entering the weekend, Robert Wickens was excited to race at Nürburgring , a bucket list track for the racer. While racing the Bryan Herta Autosport Hyundai Elantra N TCR in the first race of the Nuerburgring Landgstrecken Serie 2024 season, a crash around the halfway mark in NLS race 1 sent Wickens to the hospital at 4:36 PM CEST. He has since been announced stable but will remain in a local hospital in Koblenz overnight for 'precautionary observation.

' With 1 hour and 19 minutes remaining in the race, the commentators try to make sense of a car that found its way off track at the end of a lap. While the crash is not shown due to sensitivity to the driver, you can hear the call start at the 3:25:25 mark of the video. Wickens's Elantra went over the barriers after hitting the safety tires at the end of the Dottinger Hohe stretch and landed back on all four tires. At this point, it's unknown what caused the incident. A spokesperson for BHA told RACE

Robert Wickens Nürburgring Crash Racing Nuerburgring Landgstrecken Serie 2024 Hospital

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



RoadandTrack / 🏆 577. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Robert Wickens Involved in Crash at Nurburgring in NLS Race 1Halfway through Race 1 of the Nuerburgring Landgstrecken Serie season, paraplegic driver Robert Wickens was involved in a crash and brought to a nearby hospital. Wickens is in stable condition but undergoing 'precautionary checks.'

Source: RoadandTrack - 🏆 577. / 51 Read more »

Robert Downey Jr., Robert Downey Jr., and Robert Downey Jr. get funky in new Sympathizer trailerSpycraft is a little more than Groucho glasses, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some grouchy glasses in the trailer

Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »

Tesla breaks own Nürburgring record with new Track Pack enhanced Model STesla’s Model S Plaid set a new Nürburgring lap record for a production EV at 7:25.231. The car was fitted with a new $20,000 Track Pack upgrade that’s available now.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Silent Fury: Watch 2-Seater Porsche Taycan Turbo GT’s Full Nurburgring LapThere's nothing quite / quiet like being in the cockpit to help you understand just how fast the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is

Source: Carscoop - 🏆 306. / 63 Read more »

Watch The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Set A New EV Record At The NurburgringThis is what 7 minutes and 7.55 seconds look like on the Green Hell from the driver’s seat of Porsche’s new 1,000+ HP EV.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »

Watch The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Set A New EV Record At The NurburgringThis is what 7 minutes and 7.55 seconds look like on the Green Hell from the driver’s seat of Porsche’s new 1,000+ HP EV.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »