Robert Wickens Hospitalized After Crash at Nürburgring

Entering the weekend, Robert Wickens was excited to race at Nürburgring , a bucket list track for the racer. While racing the Bryan Herta Autosport Hyundai Elantra N TCR in the first race of the Nuerburgring Landgstrecken Serie 2024 season, a crash around the halfway mark in NLS race 1 sent Wickens to the hospital at 4:36 PM CEST. He has since been announced stable but will remain in a local hospital in Koblenz overnight for 'precautionary observation.
' With 1 hour and 19 minutes remaining in the race, the commentators try to make sense of a car that found its way off track at the end of a lap. While the crash is not shown due to sensitivity to the driver, you can hear the call start at the 3:25:25 mark of the video. Wickens's Elantra went over the barriers after hitting the safety tires at the end of the Dottinger Hohe stretch and landed back on all four tires. At this point, it's unknown what caused the incident. A spokesperson for BHA told RACE
