Robert Weir: Utah prioritizes biggest polluters, not public health

Eight Utah pedestrians hit and killed on Utah roads in OctoberAs Utahns head into the weekend before Halloween, state safety officials are pleading with drivers and pedestrians to use caution.

Oregon vs. Utah FREE LIVE STREAM (10/28/23): Watch college football, Week 9 onlineThe No. 8-ranked Oregon Ducks, led by quarterback Bo Nix, meet the No.13-ranked Utah Utes on Saturday, Oct.28, 2023, at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Missing Utah man's body found in Puerto Rico amid dangerous beach conditionsThe body of Ben Kerbs, a 52-year-old Utah man who went missing, was discovered on a Puerto Rican beach, as reported by the U.S. Coast Guard.

College Football Oregon vs Utah Box ScoreOregon Ducks vs Utah Utes College Football game box score for Oct 28, 2023.

Utah vs. Oregon live updates: Utes force a turnover, get within 7-3Utah had a nice first drive that stalled at Oregon's 25-yard line after QB Bryson Barnes couldn't convert a fourth-and-1 from the shotgun.