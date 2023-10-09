Robert Saleh vows 'better’ clock management after Jets' first-half blunder

The Jets’ mismanagement of the clock at the end of the first half did not look any better a day later.

Coach Robert Saleh spoke about what went wrong when the Jets let the clock expire without getting any points at the end of the second quarterWith 15 seconds left, no timeouts and the ball at the Broncos’ 13, quarterback Zach Wilson threw a 5-yard pass to tight end C.J. Uzomah in bounds.

“From a D-line standpoint, somebody’s got to be down, especially when you’re missing a couple of corners,” Saleh said. “We needed more special teams help with Echols being out. You can’t dress 10 D-linemen every week. Somebody had to sit. We wanted Will up because he, while providing ability on defense with regards to pass rush, he is also a vital part of our special teams unit. headtopics.com

This is the second time Lawson has been inactive. He missed a good chunk of training camp with a back injury and it is fair to wonder if he is fully recovered. As for Hardman, he has had virtually no role with the team after signing a one-year, $4 million contract this offseason. Saleh said they needed to have WR Irv Charles active over Hardman because of his special teams contributions. Charles caused a muffed punt from Denver in the first quarter Sunday.

“Irv made this team initially because of his special teams ability,” Saleh said. “It’s just a matter of trying to get him up, especially as a gunner. When we lost Echols, we really, really needed a gunner opposite Hardee. Irv showed it on that first punt, forcing that fumble. … He’s an animal on teams and a tremendous asset to this team. headtopics.com

