Robert Saleh’s Jets field goal decision before halftime proved costly

Robert Saleh was faced with a frustrating decision before halftime against the Chiefs, and the team’s choice ended up backfiring.Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

“Fourth-and-1, 30 seconds left, on the 34-yard line, just talking it over after the timeout, even if you get the first down, you’re heavy, heavy, heavy, you’re going to end up having to take a field goal anyway,” Saleh said. “So, you’re really just trying to get to fourth-and-1 to kick a field goal anyway. We felt like we were in good range for [Zuerlein], get points, start the second half with the ball and lap them. In that situation, it was more even if we convert, we’re going to end up kicking a field goal anyway.”

The Chiefs got the ball back with 26 seconds remaining after the Zuerlein miss. Even that little time is scary when Patrick Mahomes has the ball in his hands, but Mahomes threw an interception to C.J. Mosley on the first play of the drive.

The Jets got the ball back for one last drive in the half but could not move it past midfield. Vividseats: Official Ticketing Partner of New York PostWhat happens if the NFL's winless disasters wind up with No.

Read more:

nypost »

Jets’ Sauce Gardner, Robert Saleh livid over holding call that changed gameSauce Gardner initially “didn’t know what to say,” before he eventually found the words to describe his frustration over the game-changing penalty that was called against him on the Chiefs’ final d…

Aaron Rodgers on MetLife field with crutches, Travis Kelce before Jets-ChiefsAaron Rodgers returned to MetLife Stadium on Sunday night, three weeks after he tore his left Achilles tendon four plays into the Jets season.

Jets’ and Chiefs’ star defensive tackles ‘super close’ off the fieldTwo of the best interior defensive linemen in football will be on the field Sunday night when the Jets face the Chiefs.

'I lost us that game': Jets fall after Wilson fumbleNew York's Zach Wilson fumbled a shotgun snap with 7:24 remaining in the fourth quarter, and the Jets proceeded to lose 23-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, a deflating defeat after which Wilson said, 'I lost us that game, and I can't do that.'

Jets have shot to stun NFL world and Taylor Swift if they can upset ChiefsIt’s been quite a week for the Jets, and Sunday night will be no different as they face the defending champion Chiefs and all the Taylor Swift noise.

Jets vs. Chiefs: Preview, prediction, what to watch forAn inside look at Sunday night’s Jets-Chiefs NFL Week 4 matchup at MetLife Stadium:

Robert Saleh was faced with a frustrating decision before halftime against the Chiefs, and the team’s choice ended up backfiring.Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

“Fourth-and-1, 30 seconds left, on the 34-yard line, just talking it over after the timeout, even if you get the first down, you’re heavy, heavy, heavy, you’re going to end up having to take a field goal anyway,” Saleh said. “So, you’re really just trying to get to fourth-and-1 to kick a field goal anyway. We felt like we were in good range for [Zuerlein], get points, start the second half with the ball and lap them. In that situation, it was more even if we convert, we’re going to end up kicking a field goal anyway.”

The Chiefs got the ball back with 26 seconds remaining after the Zuerlein miss.

Even that little time is scary when Patrick Mahomes has the ball in his hands, but Mahomes threw an interception to C.J. Mosley on the first play of the drive.

The Jets got the ball back for one last drive in the half but could not move it past midfield.

Vividseats: Official Ticketing Partner of New York PostWhat happens if the NFL's winless disasters wind up with No. 1 pick and a chance at Caleb Williams?

Retired couple spent almost 500 days at sea after booking 51 straight cruises because it's cheaper than retirement home