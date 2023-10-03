Robert Saleh: Nathaniel Hackett’s Denver return after firing, Sean Payton jabs is ‘personal’

the new Broncos coach ripped Hackett over the summer“From whatever was said in training camp, in a football life, that was like 20 years ago,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said Monday. “That’s a non-topic, but obviously it is going to be a personal feel to go back.

"I think [Hackett] understands, coach's kid and going through this process, he will know how to handle himself. He will know how to keep his emotions in check and to make sure we do what's best for this organization and this team with how it stands now. I fully expect him to be perfectly fine and levelheaded."Broncos coach Sean Payton ripped Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in the offseason. Hackett was fired as the Broncos head coach last December.Payton also singled out the Jets in that USA Today story as the latest NFL team "trying to win the offseason" after acquiring since-injured quarterback Aaron Rodgers and participating in "Hard Knocks" on HBO during training camp.

“I think [Hackett] understands, coach’s kid and going through this process, he will know how to handle himself. He will know how to keep his emotions in check and to make sure we do what’s best for this organization and this team with how it stands now. I fully expect him to be perfectly fine and levelheaded.”Broncos coach Sean Payton ripped Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in the offseason. Hackett was fired as the Broncos head coach last December.Payton also singled out the Jets in that USA Today story as the latest NFL team “trying to win the offseason” after acquiring since-injured quarterback Aaron Rodgers and participating in “Hard Knocks” on HBO during training camp.The four-time MVP, who is sidelined with a torn left Achilles, defended Hackett — his former offensive coordinator with the Packers — from Payton’s criticism.

“I think it was way out of line, inappropriate, and I think he needs to keep my coaches’ names out of his mouth,” Rodgers said in July.Payton was more complimentary Monday about the Jets, who dropped a tight 23-20 loss Sunday night to the Chiefs with Zach Wilson at quarterback. Both teams enter Sunday’s game with 1-3 records, after the Broncos defeated the Bears in Week 4.

“They’ve obviously gone through an injury at quarterback,” Payton said of the Jets. “They’re playing outstanding in the kicking game and on defense.

“Offensively, Sunday night, you saw a much better team in a big moment. They had some brutally tough calls down the stretch. This is a good football team. You can see it on tape; you can see it when you watch them play. That’s where our focus will be this week.”

Broncos coach Sean Payton ripped Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in the offseason. Hackett was fired as the Broncos head coach last December.