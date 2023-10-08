Robert Rodriguez Reveals Why He May Not Return to His Desperado Franchise

Robert Rodriguez is known for an array of films, and he occasionally returns to certain worlds. In fact, the director's Spy Kids reboot recently hit Netflix. Before he was known for family-friendly content, Rodriguez directed what has been dubbed the"Mexico Trilogy," which includes El Mariachi (1992), Desperado (1995), and Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003).

"I would love to revisit the Desperado series," Rodriguez explained."I thought it was way ahead of its time. It's really hard to do today, for me, anything with guns. Gun violence has gotten out of control. Even those are those are very tongue-in-cheek and kind of fun. It's just hard to do.

Will Machete Kills in Space Happen?Another adult-themed franchise started by Rodriguez is Machete, the character originally played by Danny Trejo in Spy Kids. While the character may have started out in the kids' film, he went on to star in the much more violent Machete and Machete Kills after appearing in a fake trailer during the Grindhouse double feature by Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino. headtopics.com

Machete Kills teased a third movie titled Machete Kills in Space, and fans have been eager to see the next installment for years. Back in 2019, Trejo said he'd be willing to write and direct the movie himself. In an interview with Discussing Film in 2020, the actor repeated those sentiments about penning the script after giving an unfortunate update about the movie.

"Danny calls me all the time. He films a whole audience that he's speaking to, and they're all saying Machete in Space!" the director told Deadline."That's why I put a fake trailer for that on Machete 2, to kind of satisfy them. This is pretty much what it would look like, but you can see it in two minutes rather than two hours. headtopics.com

