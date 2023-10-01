Robert Reich on GOP extremists holding America hostage

Copyright ©2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

Robert Reich on the narrowly-avoided government shutdown: Republicans holding America hostageThe former Labor Secretary says GOP extremists in the House, acting at the behest of Donald Trump, were behind the crisis to shut down the government – and the funding bill that averts the shutdown is only temporary.

Our America: Trouble On Tap | America's Lead ProblemAbout 20 to 30 million people get water from lead pipes in this country. Research shows even low levels of exposure can permanently alter brain development. We explore the crisis of safe drinking water in the U.S. and the solutions that are often tied up in bureaucratic red tape.

Florida and Texas Social Media Content Moderation Bans Heading to Supreme CourtBoth GOP-led states have tried to restrict platforms from moderating posts or banning accounts.

Second GOP presidential primary debate drops to 9.5M viewers12.8 million people tuned in for the first GOP debate last month.

GOP's own witnesses say no evidence to impeach Biden yet'This is an unmitigated disaster,' a senior GOP aide told CNN as the hearing kicked off.