Robert Herjavec Lists Sky-High Penthouse in NYC for $32 Million

About a year ago, Robert Herjavec made heads spin when he forked over $26 million for an estate in Hidden Hills, the same gated Los Angeles suburb known for serving as home base to most of the Kardashian family members and various other celebrities. That sale price represented the most ever paid for a home in the exclusive community.

So perhaps it’s not entirely surprising that Herjavec, a veteran Shark Tank judge and the founder and CEO of an, has now opted to sell one of his several other extravagant homes—this one a sky-high penthouse in the Big Apple. The penthouse is on one of the highest floors at the super-tall One57, one of N.Y.C.’s most well-known skyscrapers. The home spans an entire upper floor of One57, a much-publicized, 75-story skyscraper set on Manhattan’s so-called “Billionaires’ Row.” Herjavec acquired the penthouse nearly three years ago, paying about $32 million. Accessed via a private elevator landing, the mansion-sized condo’s visual drama starts at the entryway, where a 26-foot-wide foyer boasts two separate entrances to the home’s so-called “grand salon,” a great room with dizzying views framed by floor-to-ceiling walls of glass. This space boasts 58 feet of linear frontage overlooking Central Park, plus nearly the entire New York skyline and beyond

Robert Herjavec Penthouse New York City One57 Skyscraper Billionaires' Row

