Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Appoint Special Counsel to Investigate Treatment of Jan. 6 Defendants

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced that he would appoint a special counsel to investigate the treatment of Jan. 6 defendants if elected president. Kennedy's statement comes after controversy surrounding his earlier comments referring to the defendants as 'activists' who had their Constitutional liberties stripped. The campaign disavowed the email but Kennedy further expressed his doubts about the incident being classified as an insurrection.

He also voiced concerns about potential abuse of power by federal law enforcement agencies in prosecuting Trump supporters. Kennedy stated that he has not examined the evidence in detail but has been informed by reasonable people, including Trump opponents, that there is little evidence of a true insurrection

