Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Suggests Political Motivation in Capitol Riot Prosecution

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suggests that the prosecution of Capitol rioters may be politically motivated, aligning himself with false claims made by former President Donald Trump and his allies.

This comes after Kennedy faced criticism for a fundraising email sympathizing with the rioters.

