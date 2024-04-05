Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Presence in Presidential Election

Despite some polls showing that the presence of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will hurt former President Donald Trump more than incumbent Joe Biden , it is likely to go the other way, as presidential election s tend to be referenda on incumbents, not to mention that Biden is facing an uphill challenge from a candidate whose name is synonymous with the Democratic Party and its history. Regardless of the fact that RFK Jr.

’s positions on a variety of issues – particularly anti-vaccinations, and anti-government along with his pro-Israelin regards to the ongoing war in Gaza – are closer to the GOP’s stance, RFK Jr. likely knows that if he secures debate access, attacks on Biden, who is the weaker candidate, will make more of an impact than attacks on Trump, especially in light of Trump’s vice-like grip on the GO

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Presidential Election Donald Trump Joe Biden Democratic Party GOP

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ladailynews / 🏆 332. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr: Biden Used ‘Comic Book Characterizations’ for Ukraine-Russia ConflictSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

How Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Could Doom Joe BidenThe independent candidate looms as a serious drag on Biden’s Latino support in Arizona and Nevada.

Source: politico - 🏆 381. / 59 Read more »

Fact-checking Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Opinion on President BidenMultiple mainstream media outlets fact-checked Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after he claimed that President Biden is a bigger threat to democracy than former President Trump. Kennedy faced criticism for spreading misinformation and implicating Biden in actions taken by his administration. Prominent pundits and media personalities also criticized Kennedy for his claim.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Robert F. Kennedy buzz increases as independent calls Biden worse than TrumpThe public is paying attention to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his bid for the White House. The independent presidential hopeful was the subject of 63,100 posts on X by noon Tuesday -- and no wonder.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Claims Biden is a Greater Threat to Democracy than TrumpIndependent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. argues that President Joe Biden poses a greater threat to democracy due to the Biden administration's censorship of political speech online.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: Joe Biden a worse danger to democracy than Donald TrumpIndependent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. maintained his stance that President Biden is a bigger threat to democracy than former President Donald Trump.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »