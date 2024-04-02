Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Qualifies for Ballot in North Carolina

Third-party presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign has qualified for the ballot in North Carolina, collecting over 23,000 signatures. He will run under the We the People Party and has also completed petitioning in Utah, Nevada, and New Hampshire.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaign says he's on North Carolina's presidential ballotIndependent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has collected enough petition signatures to get on the ballot in North Carolina, according to his campaign.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Duke vs. North Carolina odds, preview, picks & best North Carolina betting apps — March 2024Already winners this season, William Byron and Kyle Larson are the favorites to find Victory Lane at the one-mile track

Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »

Kennedy Campaign: RFK Jr. Meets Requirement to Qualify for North Carolina Ballot, Fifth State So FarSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Robert Downey Jr., Robert Downey Jr., and Robert Downey Jr. get funky in new Sympathizer trailerSpycraft is a little more than Groucho glasses, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some grouchy glasses in the trailer

Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »

South Carolina rolls to the Sweet 16 88-41 over North CarolinaCOLUMBIA, S.C.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Who is Nicole Shanahan, the philanthropist picked by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his running mate?Court records say Jason Dawson was charged with two counts of sexual battery involving a minor and one count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »