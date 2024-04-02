Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Names Nicole Shanahan as Vice President Pick

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vice president pick is in: Nicole Shanahan – a California-based lawyer and investor who was once married to Google co-founder Sergey Brin. The announcement is no surprise to some, as she was notably among the top picks to be Kennedy’s running mate on his independent presidential ticket. Last week, the media website Mediaaite also reported that Kennedy planned to name Shanahan as her running mate, fueling further speculation.

However, some were still eyeing NFL star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, lawyer Tricia Lindsay, or former Gov. of Minnesota Jesse Ventura – also reportedly among Kennedy’s shortlist. Here’s a closer look at Nicole Shanahan, officially RFK Jr.’s running mat

