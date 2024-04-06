Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Criticizes Prosecutions of Non-Violent Protesters in January 6 Statement

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. issued a statement on the January 6 prosecutions Friday, saying that while violent rioters deserved to be punished, many prosecutions of non-violent protesters were excessive. Kennedy’s statement undercuts the Democratic Party ’s effort to portray the 2024 election as a “defense of democracy” and a referendum on the so-called “insurrection,” which Democrats blame on former President Donald Trump .

January 6 is one of the most polarizing topics on the political landscape. I am listening to people of diverse viewpoints on it in order to make sense of the event and what followed. I want to hear every side. It is quite clear that many of the January 6 protestors broke the law in what may have started as a protest but turned into a riot. Because it happened with the encouragement of President Trump, and in the context of his delusion that the election was stolen from him, many people see it not as a riot but as an insurrectio

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. January 6 Prosecutions Non-Violent Protesters Democratic Party 2024 Election Insurrection Donald Trump

