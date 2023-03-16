Robert Downey Jr. Rumored to Return as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Videos that surfaced in November 2023 accurately reported that actor Robert Downey Jr. would be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Iron Man. While unnamed sources claimed Marvel discussed the actor's return to the MCU, and Downey Jr. himself has expressed being open to the possibility of returning, nothing has been confirmed by Marvel. Videos that surfaced on social media alleging that actor Robert Downey Jr.

was confirmed to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to reprise his role as Iron Man, without any evidence to corroborate the claim. The assertion was unfounded. The unfounded rumor grew from a video by the movie analysis TikTok channel Talking Flicks Podcast with the caption, "Robert Downey Jr returns to MCU,” and a thumbnail alleging that the actor was "confirmed" to return in his role of Iron Man. In a screenshot behind him, the video’s narrator said Downey Jr

United States Headlines Read more: SNOPES »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DEADLINE: Before ‘Iron Man,’ Robert Downey Jr. Was In Talks For Another Marvel Film, Says Jon FavreauWhen you hear the name Tony Stark the actor that comes to mind is Robert Downey Jr. as he played him in the MCU starting with 2008’s Iron Man . However, Downey was not always going to play the…

Source: DEADLINE | Read more »

BGR: Here's how Marvel could bring Robert Downey Jr. back for Iron Man 4There’s no indication that Marvel will make an Iron Man 4. But here’s what sort of Iron Man sequel I’d love to watch before Secret Wars.

Source: BGR | Read more »

COMİCBOOK: Marvel Studios Considering 'Reviving' Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, Scarlett Johansson's Black WidowThe MCU is floating an 'original gang' reunion for a future Avengers film.

Source: ComicBook | Read more »

SCREENRANT: Marvel Explained Captain Marvel's Infinity War Absence By Repeating Iron Man's TragedyMarvel's Phase 5 better explains why Captain Marvel abandoned Earth in its gravest hour of need in Infinity War, by making her the new Iron Man .

Source: screenrant | Read more »

BLEEDİNGCOOL: Invincible Iron Man #5 Preview: Iron Man Goes to KrakoaDive into some chilling drama between Iron Man and Emma Frost in our Invincible Iron Man 5 preview! Get ready to pick up your copy on April 26th. MarvelComics InvincibleIronMan IronMan EmmaFrost

Source: bleedingcool | Read more »

BLEEDİNGCOOL: Ms. Marvel Director: Season 2 Chances Depend on 'The Marvels' SuccessIman Vellani, that girl IS Kamala Khan.\u201d



Check out this new behind-the-scenes look at Ms.Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, streaming June 8 on Disney+.



\u25ba Watch Marvel on Disney+: https://bit.ly/2XyBSIW

\u25ba Subscribe to Marvel on YouTube: http://bit.ly/WeO3YJ



Follow Marvel on Twitter: \u202ahttps://twitter.com/marvel

Like Marvel on Facebook: \u202ahttps://www.facebook.com/marvel

Watch Marvel on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/marvel



Reward your Marvel fandom by joining Marvel Insider!

Earn points, then redeem for awesome rewards.

Terms and conditions apply.

Learn more at https://www.marvel.com/insider?Osocial=YT&CID=MarvelInsider



For even more news, stay tuned to:

Tumblr: \u202ahttp://marvelentertainment.tumblr.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marvel

Pinterest: \u202ahttp://pinterest.com/marvelofficial

Reddit: http://reddit.com/u/marvel-official

Source: bleedingcool | Read more »