Robert De Niro's Killers Of The Flower Moon Antagonist Explained By Martin Scorsese & Cast

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Robert De Niro's villainous character in Killers of the Flower Moon is the focus of a new trailer for the film, with Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio shedding light on the despicable figure.

Now, ahead of the Killers of the Flower Moon release date, Paramount Pictures has released a new featurette-style trailer for the film, spotlighting De Niro's William Hale. In addition to showing off more of the film, the featurette features snippets of interviews with the film's cast, with DiCaprio calling Hale the "banality of evil.

Related: "Thought It Was Somebody Else" Robert De Niro Reactions Make Scorsese's New Movie Even More Exciting What To Expect From Robert De Niro In Killers Of The Flower Moon De Niro and Scorsese are frequent collaborators, with the actor starring in the director's first major movie, Mean Streets, in 1973. While De Niro has frequently played very flawed characters in Scorsese's movies, his character in Killers of the Flower Moon might be the worst of them all. headtopics.com

Killers of the Flower Moon is based on real events, with as many as 60 members of the Osage Nation having been killed from 1921 to 1926. Hale was a major figure in Osage County, earning his substantial fortune through various means, including, eventually, the murder of Osage indigenous peoples.

