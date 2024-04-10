Robbery Victim Recounts Terrifying Experience as NYPD Investigates Crime Spree

New York City police are investigating a series of robberies across the Bronx and Upper Manhattan where the suspects threaten their victims with a gun. One victim, who wishes to remain anonymous, recounts his terrifying experience of being robbed at gunpoint while crossing a pedestrian bridge from Washington Heights to the Bronx . The victim recalls the robbers threatening to kill him if he didn't hand over his money and forcing him to kneel with a pistol pointed at his head.

The robbery, which occurred on March 18, is one of eight similar incidents that police are currently investigating. Surveillance footage has been released of one of the suspects, who is also accused of jumping turnstiles and robbing other individuals. The community is on edge as they fear for their safety and hope that the perpetrators are apprehended soon

