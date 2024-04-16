Robber Ransacks Gaming Store for the Third Time

A handful of novelty gaming store employees found themselves helplessly watching a robber ransack their business for the third time since opening last year. Security camera footage captured the most recent incident, showing the owner's brother and another worker wrestling with a gunman amid an armed robber y. It started with the armed robber walking into Retroverse, a gaming and collectibles shop in Colton, mumbling to himself 'I need my money.

However, his attempt to get the upper hand in the robbery, unfortunately, failed when the robber gained control and ordered the employees to the ground at gunpoint. 'I didn't want to give him a reason to shoot me,' brother Alexander Sanchez Bernal said. 'I couldn't do anything.'The suspect demanded Sanchez Bernal's phone before he left with cash and Pokemon collectible cards worth a few thousand dollars, according to the store.

